The makers of The India Story have released another striking poster, offering a fresh glimpse into the upcoming courtroom drama that focuses on the issue of pesticide farming and its impact on public health. Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the film is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Makers of The India Story unveil new poster featuring Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu and Shreyas Talpade amid an angry mob

The latest poster features lead actors Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade caught in a tense confrontation with an angry crowd. Set against the backdrop of a busy vegetable market, the visual depicts the duo surrounded by furious vendors who are pointing fingers and throwing vegetables at them. Their fearful expressions, combined with the chaotic atmosphere, hint at the challenges their characters face while trying to expose an unsettling truth. The tagline, "Slow Poison in Progress...", further underlines the film's central theme of the hidden dangers associated with toxic pesticide farming and its long-term consequences.

Sharing his thoughts on the newly unveiled poster, director Chettan DK said, "This poster represents the cost of speaking the truth. When a system built on deception is challenged, the first response is often fear and outrage. Every frame of The India Story is designed to reflect that struggle and make audiences question what they consume and believe."

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The film aims to bring a socially significant issue to audiences through a courtroom narrative that explores the consequences of exposing systemic problems.

Apart from Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the project is supported by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The technical crew includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave. With its latest poster, The India Story continues to build anticipation ahead of its theatrical release later this month.

Also Read : Amid Satluj takedown, The India Story director Chettan DK speaks on the long wait for their film’s clearance from CBFC: “It’s a difficult time for films that speak about uncomfortable realities”

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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