On 59th birthday, Akshay Kumar shares “small thought” on evil and good ahead of Haiwaan release: “I’m giving you a side of me you haven’t seen before”

Akshay Kumar turned 59 on September 9, 2026, and marked his birthday with a reflective note for his fans. With his next film, Haiwaan, set to release in theatres later this week, the actor shared a thought about the difference between appearances and reality while teasing audiences about his role in the upcoming psychological thriller.

On 59th birthday, Akshay Kumar shares “small thought” on evil and good ahead of Haiwaan release: “I’m giving you a side of me you haven’t seen before”

Taking to social media, Akshay wrote, “On my birthday, a small thought… What looks evil may not always be evil. And what looks good may not always be good. Maybe that’s what HAIWAAN taught me. Thank you for all the love you’ve given me over the years. This Friday, I’m giving you a side of me you haven’t seen before. See you in cinemas. Love & Prayers, Akshay.”

The post comes just two days before the theatrical release of Haiwaan, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar steps into an outright evil role

Haiwaan marks a different turn for Akshay, who has moved across genres in his recent projects. During the release of the film’s teaser in August, the actor opened up about portraying a character without any shades of morality. “As the title goes, I am playing Haiwaan and my character has no grey shades; he's out-and-out evil. I always wanted to play a psycho on screen,” he said.

Akshay also explained that the role gave him an opportunity to push himself as a performer. “With my last four-five films, I have tried to switch between completely different genres: comedy, horror, action, drama. This is my first time playing evil in the truest sense. I like to constantly challenge myself and Haiwaan is that challenge for me.”

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together for a dark psychological thriller. The reunion of the two actors has added to the anticipation surrounding the film, particularly as the story takes them into a darker and more intense setting.

Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar recalls catching Saif Ali Khan outside Kareena Kapoor’s room during Tashan shoot; quips “he had come to wake her up to go for a jog”

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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