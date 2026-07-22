Amitabh Bachchan says his surgery post was misunderstood; clarifies it was about Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup loss

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has put an end to speculation surrounding his health after a recent blog post led many fans to believe that he had undergone surgery.

Amitabh Bachchan says his surgery post was misunderstood; clarifies it was about Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup loss

Speaking to Variety India, the 83-year-old clarified that he is in good health and that his post had been widely misunderstood. "I am fine. I did not undergo surgery. It is a misunderstood post. I was giving an example that the period after a surgery or ICU, the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition. So when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath," he said.

The actor further explained that his blog was actually inspired by Argentina's defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and Lionel Messi's emotional moment after the loss.

"I was referring to Argentina's loss (against Spain in the FIFA World Cup) and Messi as a champion that lost. People have assumed it's a reference to me," Bachchan said. When asked about his health, he responded, "Absolutely... so far."

Amitabh Bachchan's blog sparked concern among fans

On Tuesday, a day after Spain defeated Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, Bachchan shared a lengthy note on his Tumblr blog discussing surgery, time spent in the ICU, and the emotional challenges of recovery. However, the post did not mention football or Messi, leading many fans to believe that the actor was referring to his own health.

"In hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff, a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase, physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you, this is the most difficult phase of your life," he wrote.

He also reflected on the emotional impact of setbacks, adding that while some people overcome them with courage, others choose to live with memories of past glory. His closing message read, "Be well, be happy."

The post quickly triggered concern among fans, many of whom flooded social media with messages wishing the actor a speedy recovery before Bachchan clarified that he had not undergone any medical procedure.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. He is also set to return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, with the new season scheduled to premiere on August 10.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he underwent surgery: “This homecoming period is the most difficult phase”

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