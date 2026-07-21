Amitabh Bachchan reflected on resilience while choosing not to disclose details about his health or the nature of the surgery.

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he recently underwent surgery and is now recovering at home after being discharged from the hospital. Sharing the update through his personal blog on Tuesday, the 83-year-old actor spoke candidly about the challenges of recovery, describing it as one of the most difficult phases of life both physically and mentally.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he underwent surgery: “This homecoming period is the most difficult phase”

In his blog, Bachchan shared that he spent time in the hospital, including in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he was treated by experienced doctors and medical staff before returning home. Reflecting on his recovery journey, he wrote, “.. in hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient doctors and medical staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically ..”

The actor also shared a philosophical message about resilience, comparing life's setbacks to the challenges faced by champions. He wrote, “.. you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ..some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually .. nothing wrong by either .. be well be happy ..”

While Bachchan confirmed that he had undergone surgery, he did not reveal the reason behind the procedure or provide any specific details about his medical condition.

Despite the health setback, the actor has continued to remain active in recent weeks. His blog indicates that he attended his regular Sunday darshan with fans on July 19 and had been consistently meeting admirers throughout July. He was also regularly participating in these weekly interactions during May and June while continuing to post updates related to his professional commitments. This suggests that the surgery and hospitalisation took place before his latest public appearance.

Earlier this year, reports had claimed that Amitabh Bachchan had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital due to health concerns. The speculation began after journalist Vickey Lalwani shared a video alleging that the actor had been hospitalised for stomach-related issues. However, those reports were later denied by sources close to Bachchan.

A PTI report subsequently clarified that the actor had only visited the hospital for a routine health check-up and had returned home the same day. “He went in for a routine health check-up and came back home. He usually goes every month for a check-up,” PTI had quoted its source as saying.

With his latest blog, Bachchan has now personally confirmed that he underwent surgery and is focused on recovering, while choosing not to disclose further details about his health.

Also Read : Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 gets premiere date; Amitabh Bachchan introduces new ‘Sochna Padega’ theme in first promos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.