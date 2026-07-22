Director Amit Rai, his son and child actor Maahi Rai, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Pavan Malhotra, Shreedhar Dubey and Vijay Mishra, along with the dogs Oscar and Bruno, attended the trailer launch of Ohh My Dog at a multiplex in Mumbai. Amit Rai’s last film, OMG 2 (2023), also starring Pankaj Tripathi, along with Akshay Kumar, was a surprise super-hit, collecting Rs. 150 crores at the box office. Amit Rai was asked about it and also about Ohh My Dog’s clash with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Amit Rai compares Pankaj Tripathi’s Ohh My Dog role to Hugh Jackman’s The Sheep Detectives cameo; actor blushes, “Arre chodiye… hataiye!”

Amit Rai said, “I am not the right person to answer this question. I have made a film with full integrity, honesty and full loyalty. Moreover, I feel that this is one of those films which family audience would love to see. I want families to be together in the theatre, bhale woh 4 ki family ho ya 40 ki family ho! And if many such families come in hordes, then the box office collection will speak for itself.”

Pankaj Tripathi made it clear at the event that he has limited screen time in Ohh My Dog but still attended the trailer launch to extend his support to the film. Amit Rai stated that the length of a role does not matter as much as its impact. Citing a recent successful Hollywood film as an example, he said, “There was this film, The Sheep Detectives (2026). Hugh Jackman gets murdered in the film. Though he's hardly there for 6-7 minutes, the film can't be made without him. When I asked Pankaj ji to work on this film…”

At this point, Pankaj smiled, got embarrassed with the comparison and said, “Arre chodiye. Rehne dijiye woh sab. Hataiye!”

However, Amit Rai continued, “Often people ask about the volume of their role and what I am playing. Lekin agar aap yeh dekhiye ki film ke sabse mazboot hisse mein aap khade hain. This is one of those rare films where a prominent actor is saying, ‘I am going to do this role as it's an important role’. That's Pankaj's contribution to the film.”

Ohh My Dog releases in cinemas on July 31.

Also Read: Ohh My Dog trailer launch: Pankaj Tripathi says, “This film is not meant to earn Rs. 200 cr…jo filmein DISASTER banti hai, uska intention blockbuster banna hota hai!”; jokes, “Aaj media ne bol diya ki main A-lister hoon!”

More Pages: Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection

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