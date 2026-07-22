Shweta Tripathi on Mirzapur: The Movie, “This film belongs to the fans as much as it belongs to us”

As the makers of Mirzapur: The Movie prepare to bring one of India’s most popular fictional worlds to the big screen, actor Shweta Tripathi has reflected on the journey of the franchise. What began as a crime drama on streaming has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, with characters, dialogues and moments becoming embedded in popular culture.

Shweta Tripathi on Mirzapur: The Movie, “This film belongs to the fans as much as it belongs to us”

For Shweta, the film marks not just another chapter in the franchise, but a milestone for Indian storytelling as streaming originals continue to expand their legacy beyond digital platforms.

Shweta said, “When we started shooting Mirzapur almost eight years ago, none of us could have predicted the journey it would take. As actors, you hope your work connects with people, but very rarely does a show become part of everyday conversations, memes, celebrations and even the language people use. Mirzapur did that. It made us their Guddu Bhaiya and Golu Didi. Today, people don’t just watch the show, they care about the characters and root for them.”

“That’s why Mirzapur becoming one of the first major Indian streaming franchises to make the leap to the big screen feels so special. It’s not just a film adaptation. It’s the result of years of audience love. Every season ended with people wanting more, revisiting the show, discussing theories and carrying these characters with them. In many ways, this film belongs to the fans as much as it belongs to us,” she added.

Shweta added, “What makes me particularly emotional is Golu’s journey. I’ve lived with her for years. She began as a young woman who believed in doing the right thing and gradually transformed into someone navigating power, grief, revenge and ambition. Watching audiences grow alongside her has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Even today, I meet young women who tell me they connected with her resilience, her flaws and her refusal to fit into expectations. That’s incredibly moving.”

Shweta Tripathi returns as Golu Gupta in Mirzapur: The Movie, reprising one of the franchise’s central characters. The film marks the first time the Mirzapur story will unfold on the big screen and is set to release in theatres on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Also Read: Shweta Tripathi receives heartfelt anniversary surprise from husband Chaitnya aka SlowCheeta as he performs a special rap dedicated to her

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