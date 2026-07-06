The upcoming show explores the fears, insecurities and emotional growth that come with stepping into a new phase of life.

Star Plus has unveiled the latest promo of its upcoming fiction show Fitoor, offering viewers a glimpse into an emotional coming-of-age story that many young women are likely to relate to. Centred around the transition from an all-girls school to a co-educational college, the show promises to explore the anxieties, insecurities and personal growth that often accompany this major life milestone.

Fitoor Promo: Debchandrima Singha Roy says the story reflects every girl’s journey into co-ed college

The newly released promo captures the emotional turmoil experienced by a young girl as she steps into an unfamiliar environment for the first time. From feelings of hesitation and self-consciousness to the fear of fitting in, Fitoor aims to portray the unspoken emotions that many students go through while navigating a completely new social setting.

For several young women, moving from the comfort and familiarity of an all-girls institution to a co-ed college is more than just an academic transition. It often marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with uncertainty, new friendships, changing dynamics and the challenge of finding one's confidence. Through its central narrative, Fitoor seeks to highlight these emotions while encouraging viewers to embrace change with courage and self-belief.

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The show's lead, Debchandrima Singha Roy, believes the story will strike a chord with audiences, particularly young girls who have experienced similar situations in their own lives. Sharing her thoughts on the promo, Debchandrima, who plays the role of Saumya, said, "This promo touched my heart because it's a journey that so many girls silently go through. Stepping into a co-ed college after studying in a girls' school can be overwhelming, especially for girls. I hope every young girl who watches this, feels seen and understands that it's okay to be nervous. With time and self-belief, every new beginning becomes a beautiful chapter."

The promo has already generated curiosity among viewers for its relatable premise and emotional storytelling. By focusing on everyday experiences instead of larger-than-life drama, Fitoor appears to be positioning itself as a heartfelt youth-centric show that reflects the challenges and aspirations of a new generation.

While Star Plus has not yet revealed the premiere date, the channel has confirmed that Fitoor, also starring Ishaan Dhawan, will be coming soon. With its emotionally driven narrative and relatable themes, the show is expected to resonate with audiences who appreciate stories rooted in real-life experiences and personal growth.

Also Read: Star Plus unveils first promo of Yeh Fitoor Tera; Debchandrima Singha Roy and Ishaan Dhawan headline a fresh new love saga

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