Ameesha Patel has once again shared her candid views on the Hindi film industry, this time questioning the practice of actors travelling with large entourages during film promotions. In a recent social media interaction with fans, the Gadar 2 actor addressed questions about celebrity entourages and the expenses involved when producers bear the cost.

Ameesha Patel questions hefty entourage costs for female actors: “Bigger than their day 1 collection”

A fan asked Ameesha whether it was fair for stars to bring an additional entourage at a producer’s expense. Responding to the question, Ameesha wrote, “many female actresses are in denial of their stardom their enterouge during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection. hope they have the same enterouge in their regular life minus a producer paying for it.”

While making the comment, Ameesha did not mention or identify any particular female actor from the Hindi film industry. Her post focused on what she described as the growing expenses associated with celebrity entourages during promotional activities.

Ameesha was also asked by another fan whether she had signed a new project. The actor said she would rather wait for a project she considers worthwhile than take up films simply for the sake of being part of a release. She responded, “Don’t want to be part of buy one get one free offer films and Rs 99 ticket price films and that too from day 1 on release day. Rather create gadar once in few years then to do RUBBISH filler films and time wil come super soon to create another havoc at the box office.”

This is not the first time Ameesha has spoken about issues concerning actors and the film industry. In May this year, she had commented on the online trolling faced by Indian actors. She wrote, “Actors here in INDIA are more badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country from their own people, which is so sad! Whether it’s an Indian star’s appearance or attire at big events, they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame!”

On the work front, Ameesha was last seen in the 2024 romantic comedy Tauba Tera Jalwa, directed by Akashaditya Lama. The film also featured Jatin Khurana and Angela Krislinzki. Her last major box-office success was Gadar 2, in which she reprised her role as Sakina opposite Sunny Deol. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film reportedly collected Rs 686 crores worldwide and also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra.

Also Read : Ameesha Patel’s parents’ Mumbai home robbed, jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh reportedly stolen

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