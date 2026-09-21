Preity Zinta has opened up about her experience of working with Kunal Kemmu on Vibe in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama. The actress spoke about Kemmu’s approach to direction as well as the challenge of portraying her character, Madam H.

EXCLUSIVE: Preity Zinta says, “Kunal Kemmu isn’t the funny guy you see in the scene, he is a tough taskmaster”

Talking about Kunal’s working style, Preity said, “Kunal’s vibe changes with the scene. It’s a fun vibe but he is a tough taskmaster. He is not like the funny guy you see in the scene. He is very particular about what he wants; he wants it like that. He is very structured, which is also very good as there is no room for confusion.”

Preity also discussed the different shades of Madam H and how she approached the character. She explained, “Madam H has so many different surs. There is no linear thought process for her. So, for me, I found it little difficult to understand where she was going. So, I just put myself in his thoughts. I had a very different understanding on how I would approach Madam H.”

Her comments also highlight the difference between Kemmu’s public image and his approach behind the camera. While he is known for his comic roles and has often been seen in light-hearted characters, Preity described a more structured side of him as a filmmaker. According to her, his clarity about what he wanted from a scene helped ensure that there was little room for confusion during the process.

Vibe marks Kunal Kemmu’s directorial venture and brings him together with Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir. For Preity, the film provided an opportunity to take on a character that required her to approach the performance differently. Her comments also shed light on the process of collaborating with Kemmu and adapting to his working style during the making of the film.

Also Read: Vibe Box Office: Film collects Rs. 6.63 cr on opening weekend

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