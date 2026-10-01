Allu Arjun marked the birth anniversary of his late grandfather and veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah by inaugurating his new venture, Iconza. The actor shared pictures from an intimate pooja ceremony held with his immediate family as he opened the doors to the new space.

Allu Arjun inaugurates Iconza on late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah’s birth anniversary

The inauguration held personal significance for Allu Arjun as it coincided with the birth anniversary of Allu Ramalingaiah, who was a prominent figure in Telugu cinema. Through Iconza, the actor is looking to expand his creative work beyond acting and create a space for collaboration and new ideas.

Allu Arjun marks a personal milestone

Allu Arjun took to social media to share glimpses of the pooja ceremony. The inauguration was attended by his immediate family, with the actor also giving them a look around the new space.

The occasion was dedicated to his late grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, whose career in Telugu cinema spanned several decades. Ramalingaiah was known for his comic roles and appeared in more than 1,000 films during his career. He was also awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Choosing his grandfather's birth anniversary for the inauguration gave the launch a personal connection for Allu Arjun, linking the new venture with his family's long association with cinema and the arts.

What is Iconza?

Iconza has been envisioned as a creative space where artists and other creative professionals can collaborate and develop ideas. The venture marks another step in Allu Arjun's work outside his acting career.

While details about the projects and activities that will take place at Iconza are yet to be revealed, the space is expected to bring together creative minds from different fields.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Allu Arjun has several projects lined up. He is set to collaborate with director Atlee for Raaka, while his next project with Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled AA23, is also among his upcoming films.

The actor is also expected to return as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 3: The Rampage. In addition, reports and speculation have linked him with potential collaborations with filmmakers including Prashanth Neel, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Basil Joseph.

Also Read: Allu Arjun melts hearts with adorable birthday post for wife Allu Sneha Reddy; calls her ‘cutie’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.