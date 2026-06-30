The latest episode of Alliance proved that surviving nominations is only half the battle won. While Arslan Goni earned himself another chance by winning the elimination task, the System immediately raised the stakes with Alliance's first-ever Duel Challenge. This time, every alliance had three big calls to make, who would fight, who they would challenge and how many points they were willing to risk. The Legends backed Arslan Goni against Kushal Tandon, while the Hunters put their faith in Delbar Arya against Payal Gaming. One wrong move could cost them the leaderboard but could it also cost them the trust of their own alliance?

Alliance: Zaid Darbar couldn’t hide his frustration, feeling Arslan Goni wasn’t listening to anyone; will this frustration result in a fight?

But if the duels were intense, the conversations back at headquarters were even louder. Even before stepping into the arena, Zaid Darbar couldn't hide his frustration, feeling Arslan Goni wasn't listening to anyone and was determined to play by his own rules. Niti Taylor finally reached her breaking point too, admitting she was tired of constantly sacrificing for the alliance only to be blamed and labelled weak. But while the Legends were busy questioning each other, the Hunters were busy rewriting the leaderboard. Delbar Arya's victory powered the Hunters straight to the top of the leaderboard as the girl gang took centre stage, delivering when it mattered the most. A visibly emotional Mini Mathur couldn't hide her pride as she celebrated the women leading the charge. From the bottom of the leaderboard to the very top, the Hunters finally had their moment.

While one alliance celebrated a comeback, another was quietly beginning to come apart. Speaking to Payal Gaming, Vanshaj Singh didn't hold back, admitting, "Main sir ki wajah se upset hoon... Nikhil bhai ka tareeka sahi nahi. Merko nahi rehna unki alliance mein. Aaj mera pura mann kharab kar diya unhone iss Alliance se..." Has Nikhil Chinapa just pushed away one of his strongest allies? With frustrations spilling out across alliances, are the real battles now happening within the teams themselves?

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a game where loyalties shift overnight and equations can change without warning. Following the latest reshuffle, Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera are the Kings. Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri and Riva Kishan are the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani and Nikhil Chinapa form the Warriors, while Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar make up the Legends.

With the first Duel Challenge rewriting the leaderboard, alliances beginning to question their own people and new equations hanging by a thread, Alliance continues to prove that every episode changes the game. Catch fresh episodes daily at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor cheers for Kushal Tandon as he makes reality TV comeback with Alliance

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