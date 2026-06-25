Kushal Tandon is gearing up for a return to reality television with Alliance, and he has the unwavering support of his mentor, Ekta Kapoor. The celebrated producer recently took to social media to wish the actor well, sharing a warm “Best of luck” message as he begins this exciting new chapter.

Ekta Kapoor cheers for Kushal Tandon as he makes reality TV comeback with Alliance

The gesture reflects the strong bond that Kushal and Ekta have developed over the years. The producer has been a significant influence in his career, with the actor frequently acknowledging her as a mentor and guiding force. Adding to the excitement, Kushal is also collaborating with Ekta Kapoor on two upcoming web series, making this an important phase in his professional journey.

What makes his participation in Alliance particularly noteworthy is that Kushal had not intended to return to the reality-show format. Having stayed away from the genre for the past 12 years, the actor was not actively considering such a move. However, Ekta Kapoor’s encouragement and belief in the project played a crucial role in changing his mind.

Explaining his decision to join the show, Kushal said, “First of all, never say never. I had no plans to do a reality show for a very long time and haven’t done one in the last 12 years. But I agreed to do this show because of my mentor and guru, Ekta Kapoor. I am also working on two web shows with her. I have immense faith in her guidance and judgment. She has always wanted the best for me, and I know she will guide me in the right direction.”

With Ekta Kapoor firmly backing him and fans eager to witness his return to the reality television arena, Kushal Tandon’s stint on Alliance is already creating significant excitement and anticipation.

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