Actor Randeep Hooda has spoken candidly about an important piece of career advice he once received from Salman Khan. While acknowledging that the superstar's suggestion was practical and could have helped him build a conventional star image, Randeep said he deliberately chose a different path because he did not want to be confined to similar roles throughout his career.

Randeep Hooda reveals Salman Khan advised him to avoid non-heroic roles: “Playing the same thing is boring”

The actor shared that Salman Khan, along with his father, encouraged him to focus on roles that projected him as a hero and to maintain a consistent on-screen image. However, Randeep said his passion for exploring different characters ultimately influenced his decision.

“His main advice was not to take on roles where I did not look heroic”

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Randeep recalled the advice Salman Khan had given him. "His (Salman Khan's) main advice was not to take on roles where I did not look heroic. It's good advice… My father also says the same thing. Then, he said, 'You should look the same and do the same kind of roles, which will help earn an image and become a star,'" Randeep said.

According to the actor, both Salman and his father believed that consistency in choosing similar roles could help establish a strong public image and contribute to long-term stardom.

Randeep says repeating the same roles would have been 'boring'

Despite appreciating the advice, Randeep explained that he never wanted to limit himself to one type of character. "I did not follow that advice because I've always felt that repeatedly playing the same thing is boring. And that's something I never wanted to do," he said.

The actor added that while there is nothing wrong with pursuing that approach, it did not align with what he wanted from his career. "I am not saying it's not a great thing. But how do you stay fresh over the years? Would you start sleepwalking through your roles? Would the gym become the only place where you practice? Hence, I didn't follow his advice. However, you never know what lies in the future," he added.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Harjinder Singh reveals the biggest lesson he learned from Randeep Hooda; says, “Watching him up close pushed me to raise my own standards”

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