What does it feel like to walk through a town with more than a thousand temples? Actress Bhumi Pednekar attempted to answer that question after a recent trip to Pushkar, sharing a reflective account of her time in the Rajasthan pilgrimage town on Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar calls Pushkar a “blend of mythology, history and faith” as she shares spiritual journey through temples, ghats and animal care visit

A town built on faith and mythology

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress posted a series of videos and images from her visit, describing Pushkar as a place where mythology, history and faith intersect. She wrote, “This is where it all began. Us, the beautiful creation of Lord Brahma. That’s the feeling I couldn’t shake as I walked through the sacred town of Pushkar. The city has over 1100 temples and is the only major pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Brahma. Pushkar is a place where mythology, history, and faith come together in the most profound way. The stories I heard here gave me goosebumps.”

A stop at an animal care facility

Beyond the temples and ghats, Pednekar said her visit to the Animal Care Society in Pushkar left an equally strong impression on her. She wrote, “While the temples and sacred ghats were unforgettable, what also left a deep impact was when I visited @animalcaresocietypushkar, where rescued and abandoned animals are taken care of. From cows that had been paralysed or subjected to unimaginable cruelty to birds, ducks, monkeys, guinea pigs, and so many other animals, every life was treated with dignity and compassion. It was a beautiful reminder that the truest form of worship is service.”

Leaving with a fuller heart

Pednekar closed her note by reflecting on the town’s mix of food and culture, writing, “From the city’s famous malpuas to its vibrant Israeli cafes, Pushkar is a beautiful blend of ancient traditions and cultures from around the world. I left with a full heart, a quieter mind, and a deeper appreciation for India’s timeless spiritual heritage. There is so much to learn and understand here.”

The actress’s post painted Pushkar as more than a tourist spot, framing it instead as a journey that left her with a renewed sense of compassion and a deeper connection to India’s spiritual roots.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar advocates for sustainable tourism in Sikkim: “Make sure you don’t litter”

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