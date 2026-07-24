As the race for power intensifies inside the Alliance headquarters, today’s episode saw shifting loyalties, accusations of manipulation, and a major twist no ally saw coming. All of it culminating in an emotional To Be Deleted list discussion that left cracks within the alliances more visible than ever.

Alliance: Will Kushal Tandon emerge as the new ACE of the week?

The episode began with Arslan Goni approaching Sohail Khan, encouraging him to step up and contend for the position of Ace. While Sohail was inclined to stay on as an ally, Arslan convinced him otherwise, assuring him that Bali’s vote would be on his side. Soon after, host Kunal Kemmu stepped in to check on how the week had unfolded, prompting a candid round of reflections. Bali didn’t hold back, accusing Kushal Tandon of only being present in the game to take credit, while Vanshaj Singh revealed that he and Kushal had managed to patch things up.

The conversation soon took a sharper turn when Payal Gaming called out Nikhil Chinapa, branding him the biggest manipulator in the house. She accused him of using Kushal to fire shots on his behalf and further alleged that Mini Mathur, too, was being influenced by him. Visibly frustrated by the accusation, Mini firmly pushed back, making it clear that she was tired of the narrative that she simply followed Nikhil’s lead, insisting she had always played her own game.

The tension escalated when a System Alert gave Warriors, who were leading the tracker, a chance to win a big risk, big reward opportunity worth 300 points and all they had to do was press the buzzer. In seconds, Kushal hit the buzzer, securing the chance to become the Ace contender and play head-to-head with Agu Stanley Chiedozie in a race for Ace. However, Kunal was quick to observe and tell Kushal that while the decision could strengthen his individual game, it might come at the cost of the larger “We” game. But Kushal openly admitted that his focus had shifted entirely to his own game, adding that Sohail was the only ally he truly had by his side. His statement immediately drew a reaction from Kashish Kapoor, who questioned the sudden change in his approach and pointed out how quickly power seemed to have altered his perspective.

With Kings now leading the tracker, followed by Hunters, Warriors and Legends, the competition moved into the knockout round, where the Warriors defeated the Legends in the Knockout challenge, forcing the latter to nominate one of their own for the To Be Deleted List. The decision proved anything but straightforward, with emotions running high throughout the discussion. As names were debated, Nikhil urged Mini not to put her own name forward, a suggestion that didn’t sit well with Delbar Arya. Frustrated by the conversation, Delbar volunteered herself for the To Be Deleted list. Although she later apologised to her alliance for her outburst, Ruhee Dosani gently admitted that she would have preferred Delbar to express those emotions privately rather than in front of the entire headquarters. Amid the tense exchange, Arslan chose not to volunteer himself for the To Be Deleted list.

With power dynamics shifting rapidly and personal games beginning to take precedence over alliances, the Alliance headquarters heads into its next chapter with even higher stakes.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a game where loyalties shift overnight and equations can change without warning. Following the latest reshuffle, Aly Goni, Nikhil Chinapa, Daisy Shah and Seema Sajdeh became the Kings, while Kushal Tandon, Sohail Khan, Bali and Kashish Kapoor formed the Warriors. Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Delbar Arya made up the Legends, while Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming, Niti Taylor and Zaid Darbar became the Hunters, with Agu Stanley Chiedozie as the Ace of the headquarters.

Catch fresh episodes streaming daily at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.

Also Read: Sohail Khan reveals he used a computer keyboard for the first time on Alliance; says, “Paseene mere wahin chhoot gaye”

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