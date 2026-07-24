Aamir Khan opens up about his toughest career phase; says, “I used to come back from work and cry”

Aamir Khan, widely regarded as Bollywood’s “Mr Perfectionist,” has revealed that his journey to becoming one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars was marked by disappointment, self-doubt, and difficult decisions. Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival, the actor reflected on the challenging phase that followed the blockbuster success of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT) in 1988, when a series of box office failures left him being labelled a "one-film wonder."

Aamir Khan opens up about his toughest career phase; says, “I used to come back from work and cry”

Directed by Mansoor Khan, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak made Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla overnight sensations. However, despite the film’s success, Aamir said he struggled to receive offers from the filmmakers he truly wanted to work with. Films including Love Love Love, Raakh, Awwal Number, and Tum Mere Ho failed commercially before Dil opposite Madhuri Dixit revived his career in 1990.

Recalling that period, Aamir said, “Because when I started acting, when QSQT came out, it was a big success. And I was certainly this overnight star. But at that time, things were different. It took a lot more than a super hit like QSQT for the A-grade filmmakers to take you seriously. Though I had had a big success behind me, none of the directors who I wanted to work with approached me. So I was a successful person, but I didn’t have the kind of work that I wanted.”

The actor explained that during the late 1980s, it was common for Bollywood stars to juggle dozens of films simultaneously. Believing that was the norm, he signed around eight to ten projects, most of them with new directors.

“At that time, the average number of films that Hindi film actors were doing was about 40 or 50 simultaneously. Anil Kapoor had the least, around 33. Govinda had crossed 70. So I thought if I signed 10 films, I should be okay. I selected about eight to ten films based on the scripts. Most were by new directors. I had absolutely no idea what I was getting into. For the kind of person I am, 10 films is just too much,” he shared.

Aamir admitted that the experience taught him one of the most valuable lessons of his career. “My biggest learning came very early—that filmmaking is a director’s medium. Unless you have complete faith in the director and your sensibility matches with theirs, you imagine you’re going in one direction, but you end up somewhere else.”

Within months, he realised he had made the wrong choices. “I realised, my God, I really shouldn’t have been doing these films because the director’s sensibility was totally different.” That led him to adopt three strict criteria before signing any film: a strong script, complete trust in the director, and a producer willing to support the creative vision.

Despite regretting his decisions, Aamir honoured every commitment. “I didn’t feel it right to not complete these films. I used to do three shifts a day… It was crazy.”

As one film after another failed, the criticism intensified. “The films began releasing and they started bombing, one after the other. So I suddenly got labelled one film wonder… I felt like I’m in quicksand. With each film coming out, I’m sinking further in. I used to come back from work and cry because I was really unhappy with the work I was doing. This is not why I had wanted to be in films.”

Aamir also recalled a defining moment when filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt offered him a film during the lowest phase of his career. Although he believed accepting the project could have revived his standing in the industry, he ultimately declined because he did not connect with the script.

“I knew my good sense was telling me, just say yes. You need this film. But the other side was telling me you’ve promised yourself you won’t make the same mistake again.” After a sleepless night, he told the filmmaker, “I have to be honest with you. I didn’t like the script and I can’t do the film.”

Looking back, Aamir described that decision as the biggest turning point of his life. “I was at my worst. My back was against the wall. But when I had the courage to say no to him at my lowest, I think that really was a very big turning point in my life. Had I compromised that day, I think my entire career would have been a series of compromises.”

The gamble eventually paid off with Dil becoming a blockbuster in 1990, paving the way for successful films like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and establishing Aamir Khan as one of Bollywood’s most respected actors.

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