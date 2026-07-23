Sohail Khan reveals he used a computer keyboard for the first time on Alliance; says, “Paseene mere wahin chhoot gaye”

Sohail Khan has revealed that he used a computer keyboard for the first time in his life during a task on the show Alliance. He described the task as one of the most difficult ones on the show. Sohail was seen struggling with the device, his fingers trembling as he attempted to figure out how it worked.

Sohail Khan reveals he used a computer keyboard for the first time on Alliance; says, “Paseene mere wahin chhoot gaye”

“Maine pehli baar apni zindagi mein keyboard use kiya hai Alliance mein. Mera mushkil task tha keyboard ko kaise handle karte hain. Paseene mere wahin chhoot gaye. Kabhi keypad ko touch nahi kiya tha maine (I used the keyboard for the first time in my life on Alliance. It was very difficult to handle. I broke out in a sweat while using it. I have never touched a keyboard in my life before this),” he said.

In the episode, Sohail appeared visibly confused as he tried to understand how the keyboard worked. The moment resonated with many viewers, given the growing reliance on smartphones and touchscreens over traditional keyboards.

Sohail has also been in the news for his reunion with former wife Seema Sajdeh on the show. The two, who divorced in 2022 after 24 years of marriage, share a cordial relationship and appeared together once again on the reality game show.

Alliance is available for streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing daily at 12 PM IST.

Also Read : Alliance: Soha Ali Khan makes surprise entry as host; Sohail Khan says, “Yeh ek aisa show hai jo unpredictable hai”

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