The sneak peek of the beauty routine shows how the actress uses concealer for a smooth base, soft pink blush to add a fresh flush, and nude-pink lips to complete the look.

All about this effortless beauty avatar of Janhvi Kapoor: Actress keeps it understated with concealer, pink blush and nude lips

The approach that Janhvi Kapoor has opted for makeup leans towards a soft and natural aesthetic, with subtle tones and minimal layers taking centre stage. The actor recently offered a glimpse into her makeup routine, revealing the simple steps she follows to create a polished look without making it appear overly done. From the base to the final lip colour, her routine focuses on a small selection of products and understated shades.

All about this effortless beauty avatar of Janhvi Kapoor: Actress keeps it understated with concealer, pink blush and nude lips

The look revolves around three key elements — concealer, soft pink blush and nude-pink lips. Together, the three create a cohesive makeup palette that can work for everyday outings, casual occasions or moments when the aim is to keep the beauty look understated.

Janhvi begins by using concealer as the foundation of her makeup. She applies the product across her face with her fingers, spreading it evenly instead of building multiple layers. This approach keeps the base light while helping create a more even-looking complexion.

She then uses the concealer wand under her eyes, adding coverage specifically to the area that may require a little more attention. Blending the product with her fingers allows the base to retain a natural-looking finish rather than appearing heavily layered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



Once the base is in place, Janhvi moves on to blush. She chooses a liquid blush in a soft pink shade and applies it directly to her face before blending it out with her fingers.

The muted pink adds a rosy flush to the cheeks without overpowering the rest of the makeup. Keeping the colour soft also allows the complexion to remain fresh and understated, while adding some definition to the overall look.

For the final step, Janhvi opts for a nude-pink lip colour. The muted shade complements the pink blush while maintaining the soft colour palette used throughout the routine.

The finished look demonstrates how a few well-coordinated beauty elements can create an effortlessly polished appearance. By relying on light coverage, soft pink tones and a neutral lip, Janhvi Kapoor’s routine offers a straightforward take on everyday makeup that feels fresh, subtle and easy to recreate.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor seeks ban over deepfakes and obscene content; Delhi High Court questions blanket action against fan pages

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