Here are 6 actresses shining in simple yet sophisticated black outfits.

When it comes to bringing a sense of command in fashion, nothing brings clear definition than black. Our leading ladies from Bollywood have often let the charm of black take center stage, whether through patterned outfits or elevated ones.

Alia Bhatt to Alaya F: 6 Bollywood divas who’re defining fashion sophistication in black

Take a look at 6 actresses who are defining fashion sophistication in black:

Alia Bhatt

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Alia Bhatt keeps it chic and sophisticated in a black midi dress featuring off-shoulders. The actress styles her look with matching stilettos, sharp shades and a sturdy diamond neckpiece.

Ananya Panday

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Ananya Panday looks straight out of a dream in a black bodycon outfit featuring a halterneck. The actress keeps her look clean with straight hair and statement earrings.

Alaya F

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Alaya F brings a bold fashionable energy to the fore in a fitting gown with elevated, wavy patterns across the bust and a majestic bow just below the waistline that nearly defines the outfit’s character. The actress keeps it maximalist with glamorous makeup, bold lips and diamond earpieces.

Khushi Kapoor

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Khushi Kapoor brings a lighthearted energy to the fore in a flared mini dress with pulled-up neckline. Keeping it crisp and neat, the actress styles her look with a mini handbag, a pearl neckpiece and dainty bracelets for the aesthetics.

Sharvari

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Sharvari defines fashion maximalism by donning a black gown with pulled-up edges around her bust and elevated patterns around her waistline. The actress keeps it sharp with her a slick-back hair and statement jewellery.

Shanaya Kapoor

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Shanaya Kapoor keeps it neat in a black skirt suit with zipped details and a body-hugging silhouette. The actress styles her hair in a sleek ponytail and brings her look to a full circle with black stilettos.

Which of these black outfits are you adding to your wardrobe next?

Also Read: “HBD cutie”: Alia Bhatt’s birthday note for Ranbir Kapoor is peak wife energy; mother Neetu Singh calls him “mine”

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