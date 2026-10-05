Soha Ali Khan recalls her love for animals since childhood: “The first connection i had with an animal was with a little mouse”

On the occasion of World Animal Day, Soha Ali Khan opened up about her long-standing connection with animals and recalled how growing up around them shaped her understanding of their behaviour and emotions. From farm animals in Bhopal and Pataudi to the pets she had while growing up, the actor said animals have always been a part of her life.

Soha Ali Khan recalls her love for animals since childhood: “The first connection i had with an animal was with a little mouse”

Recalling her childhood, Soha said, “As a child I grew up spending a lot of time in Bhopal and Pataudi surrounded by farm animals. At our home in Delhi we were surrounded by a lot of guests like lizards and mice. The first connection I had with an animal was with a little mouse that lived in my bedroom. City children today would be freaked out but I was comfortable sharing my room with a little mouse.”

She also remembered spending time in jungles with her family and said those experiences taught her to respect animals and their space. “I understood animals weren't there to play with, they just existed and we didn't need to interact excessively with them. I was curious but respected that there could be distance between us and animals,” she said.

Soha also recalled her father, former Indian cricketer Tiger Pataudi, encouraging her and her siblings to grow up with pets. According to her, having dogs also taught children about grief and loss. She remembered the passing of Kunal Kemmu’s dog Masti and how it affected the family, particularly their daughter Inaaya, who experienced the finality of death for the first time.

Kunal later got Masti’s name tattooed on his body, a gesture Soha described as a touching way of preserving the memory of a pet he shared a deep bond with.

Currently, Soha is a pet parent to Oreo, whom she describes as highly perceptive. She said Oreo notices changes in tone, body language and energy. “If Kunal and I start to have an argument or opposing point of view, Oreo picks up on that and starts barking. He jumps on us and tries to get us to bring down our tone. Oreo is empathetic, he comes to whoever is feeling low and licks your ear or put his head on you. He's like a therapy dog.”

Soha also expressed fascination with elephants, particularly their intelligence and social bonds. She said she would like to observe them in their natural surroundings without being intrusive, recalling seeing elephant mothers protect their young during a trip to South Africa.

Meanwhile, she said Inaaya has also learned to care for Oreo responsibly. “She makes sure she's not feeding him too many treats and he's not having the food we have. When her friends come home she instructs them on how to look after him. She does not getting carried away and remembers he's not a soft toy and that there is a certain way you have to carry him, their spine is different unlike ours.”

Also Read : Soha Ali Khan throws a pink disco party for daughter Inaaya’s 9th birthday; Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur And Jeh join the bash

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