Kareena Kapoor Khan to perform live at IIFA 2027 in Abu Dhabi : “I am so excited to return to the IIFA stage”

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is set to return with its 27th edition in January 2027, and Kareena Kapoor Khan is among one of the stars confirmed to be part of the celebrations. The actor will bring her performance to the IIFA stage in Abu Dhabi, where the two-day IIFA Weekend & Awards will be held on January 22 and 23, 2027.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to perform live at IIFA 2027 in Abu Dhabi : “I am so excited to return to the IIFA stage”

The 27th edition of IIFA will take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event will begin with the IIFA Digital Awards on January 22, followed by the main IIFA Awards ceremony on January 23. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about returning to the IIFA stage and the significance of being part of the international celebration of Indian cinema. She said, “IIFA has always been one of those celebrations where the love for cinema is truly felt, not just by the people on stage, but by audiences from across the world. Being part of IIFA has given me some very special memories, and after the incredible experience of celebrating cinema and my family’s legacy on the IIFA stage, returning again feels particularly meaningful.”

The actor further spoke about performing before an international audience and added, “There is something very special about performing for an audience that has travelled from different parts of the world simply to celebrate Indian cinema. That is the magic of IIFA.”

Speaking about the choice of Abu Dhabi as the venue, Kareena said, “And Abu Dhabi makes that feeling even more special, it is a place where cultures come together and where Indian cinema feels completely at home.” She concluded, “I am so excited to return to the IIFA stage, create something special and celebrate the magic of cinema with everyone in Abu Dhabi.”

The upcoming edition will also feature Varun Dhawan and Pankaj Tripathi as hosts for the first time, while Salman Khan is set to perform at the event. With the IIFA Weekend bringing together actors, performers and audiences from different parts of the world, the 2027 edition will mark another international celebration of Indian cinema.

Tickets for IIFA 2027 are currently available through Etihad Arena and Platinumlist.

Also Read : Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan to return on Koffee With Karan for Season 9

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