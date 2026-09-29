Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday saw Alia Bhatt share six intimate moments with an “HBD cutie” post, while Neetu Singh called him “mine” and “blessed.”

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his birthday on September 28, 2026, with wishes pouring in from family, friends and fans. Among the most personal messages came from his wife Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Singh, who marked the actor’s special day with glimpses of their bond. Alia shared a carousel of six photographs on Instagram, captioning it simply, “HBD cutie.”

“HBD cutie”: Alia Bhatt’s birthday note for Ranbir Kapoor is peak wife energy; mother Neetu Singh calls him “mine”

The first photograph featured Alia and Ranbir sitting together on a patterned armchair in a room filled with plants. Ranbir, dressed in a black tank top, was seen sitting in Alia’s lap as the two looked at each other. The intimate frame captured a relaxed moment between the couple away from the spotlight.

Another photograph showed Ranbir sitting at a restaurant table, dressed in a navy sweater and cap, while Alia appeared in the foreground. A third image appeared to be a vacation or street moment photographed from above, with Ranbir looking up at the camera in a sleeveless grey hoodie, Yankees cap, sunglasses, jeans and boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The carousel also included a glimpse of Ranbir as a new father. In the photograph, he was seen sitting on a maroon leather chair while holding daughter Raha as a baby. Alia covered Raha’s face with a pink flower sticker, keeping their daughter’s privacy intact while sharing the family moment. The remaining pictures included a more styled photograph of Alia and Ranbir, with Alia dressed in an ivory embroidered gown and Ranbir in a black suit, along with a close-up selfie of the couple. The final image brought the carousel back to a more casual and personal mood.

Neetu Singh shares birthday wish for Ranbir

Neetu Singh also marked her son’s birthday with a special message. Sharing a picture with Ranbir on her Instagram Story, the veteran actor wrote, “Happy happy to you Rana / you are mine and I feel blessed.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a busy line-up ahead. He is set to appear in the first part of Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, which is scheduled to release in Diwali 2026. The ambitious two-part project also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash, with the second instalment scheduled to arrive in Diwali 2027.

Ranbir will also reunite with Alia Bhatt after Brahmastra for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The period drama, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, is scheduled for release on January 21, 2027.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama: Ramayana makers unveil BTS glimpse on actor’s birthday

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