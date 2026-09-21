Alia Bhatt recently took to social media to praise her mother Soni Razdan’s film Om Ka Hari, calling the Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav starrer a heartfelt film. The father-son drama has been receiving attention for its portrayal of family relationships, including the warmth, disagreements and banter shared between its characters.

Alia Bhatt praises mom Soni Razdan’s Om Ka Hari: “A gem of a film so full of heart”

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Alia wrote, “A gem of a film so full of heart… #OmKaHari. Mum @sonirazdan, you have made something really special”.

Alia also highlighted the film’s ensemble cast, including Raghubir Yadav, Anshuman Jha and Ayesha Kapur. She noted how naturally the actors brought the dynamics of a family to screen, writing that watching them together “really felt like watching a family’s bicker & banter.”

The actor further encouraged audiences to watch the film with their parents, writing, “Really, go watch this one with your parents.” Her message also aligns with the film’s BYOB — Bring your own baap — campaign, which encourages viewers to experience the father-son story with their parents.

For Anshuman Jha, who plays Om in the film and is also one of its producers, Alia’s response held a personal significance. Jha took to social media to thank the actor for watching the film and connecting with its emotional core. Referring to Alia as the “Alpha,” he expressed his gratitude for her response.

“Some people watch a film. Some people feel it. Thank you for feeling ours,” Jha shared in his social media note to Alia.

Om Ka Hari explores the relationship between a father and son while focusing on the emotions, conversations and everyday dynamics within a family. Alia’s post adds to the film’s ongoing conversation around watching the story with parents and connecting with its themes on a personal level.

Also Read : Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of Ganpati celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and Neetu Kapoor; see her festive looks

More Pages: Om Ka Hari Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.