Alia described her as the "glue" that keeps their friend group together and recalled being moved after seeing tears in Sharan's eyes as Akansha walked down the aisle.

Alia Bhatt left everyone emotional after delivering a heartfelt speech at the wedding of her close friend Akansha Ranjan, who recently married filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate ceremony. The wedding, attended by family members and close friends from the film industry, became even more memorable after Akansha shared a video from the celebrations, offering a glimpse into the emotional moments from her special day.

Alia Bhatt delivers emotional speech at Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma’s wedding; watch

Among the highlights of the video was Alia's touching speech, where she spoke about Akansha's importance in their close circle of friends. Expressing her admiration for the bride, Alia said, "She's the glue that holds us all together. She has the most perfect, special, individual relationship with every girl in the group, and she always shows up."

The actress also shared the moment that deeply moved her during the ceremony. Recalling Akansha's walk down the aisle, Alia said, "Which is why today, when she showed up, walking down this beautiful aisle, looking like a dream, of course I was looking at her, but I first looked at Shari. Because I'm like, that's the boy she's marrying. And looking at the tears in his eyes, I was like, it's a good thing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanchi🌞 (@akansharanjan)

Another emotional speech came from Akansha's sister, actress Anushka Ranjan, who praised the bride's loving and caring personality. She said, "The one thing I know about my Kanchi is that she will love you with everything she has and everything she's got. And there is no greater gift than being loved by her. I think our girls can also agree to that."

The video also captured filmmaker Karan Johar getting emotional as Akansha and Sharan exchanged their vows. Celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt were among those who attended the intimate celebration.

Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma tied the knot on July 11, exactly four years after they began dating. The couple exchanged vows during a sunset ceremony held in the garden of their Mumbai residence before signing their marriage certificate in the presence of their loved ones.

Also Read : From Tamannaah Bhatia to Alia Bhatt: Indian actresses putting India on the global luxury map

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