Ahead of the anticipated release of Simulacra on July 17, lead actor Satyajeet Dubey has opened up about what sparked his decision to board first-time director Pankaj Sawant’s directorial feature. Talking about the film’s trailer launch today, the actor revealed that his choice to lead the project bypassed conventional logic entirely, driven instead by a powerful creative instinct.

EXCLUSIVE: Satyajeet Dubey on agreeing to do Simulacra, “It wasn’t a logical or calculated decision, it was purely a gut feeling”

Satyajeet exclusively shared his immediate reaction after he met Pankaj Sawant for the film. He said, “I’ve always been open to working with filmmakers who bring a fresh vision and new ideas. I met Pankaj, and he gave me a detailed narration with audio-visual references. I’ll be very honest; I didn’t completely grasp the narrative at first. But what stayed with me was the world he was trying to build along with the eagerness to tell the story.”

For the actor, diving into the project was an act of artistic faith. “For me, saying yes wasn’t a logical or calculated decision. It was purely a gut feeling. From that point onwards, we were all focused on making the best film possible, and I gave it my all as an actor and collaborator,” he said.

With the film set to hit screens this Friday, the actor is ready to hand the labor of love over to the viewers. “Simulacra is releasing on the 17th of July. More than anything, I’m looking forward to hearing the audience’s response because after a point, you lose all objectivity about your own work. Ultimately, it’s the audience that decides how they connect with a film. I’m looking forward to seeing how people experience the film and the conversations it sparks.”

Produced by Shrikant Kadam, Pravin Pingat, and Pankaj Sawant under the Philosia Films banner, Simulacra is a high-concept sci-fi feature film, that will debut July 17 on Waves OTT.

Also Read: Akshara Haasan and Satyajeet Dubey ignite a ‘technical’ screen romance in Simulacra, watch teaser

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