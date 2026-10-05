Ali Fazal has marked Mirzapur: The Movie completing a month in theatres with a note of gratitude for the audience. The actor, who plays Guddu Pandit in the film, thanked viewers for their response to the theatrical continuation of the popular franchise and also encouraged them to support other films currently playing in cinemas, including Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3.

Ali Fazal celebrates one month of Mirzapur: The Movie; says, “Now go watch Drishyam 3”

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a selfie along with a handwritten note reflecting on the film’s theatrical run. “The grill the focus. Bring it on. My film completes a month today in theatres. We did something right, I like to think. Thank you again for all the love,” the actor wrote.

Mirzapur: The Movie arrived in theatres on September 4. The film brought the story and characters from the popular OTT series to the big screen, with Ali reprising his role as Guddu Pandit. According to the figures mentioned in the report, the film has earned over Rs 215 crores net in India.

Ali also used the occasion to acknowledge other films and specifically mentioned Drishyam The Conclusion, which released on October 2. “Now go watch Drishyam 3. And other films. You have been an awesome audience. Keep the theatres alive,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie continues the conflict surrounding the throne of Mirzapur. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Divyenndu reprises his role as Munna Bhaiya. Ravi Kishan plays the antagonist in the film. The movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Drishyam: The Conclusion continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, and his family. Set months after the events of Drishyam 2, the film revolves around another investigation that puts Vijay and his family under pressure. Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh, while Jaideep Ahlawat joins the cast as a new police officer. Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant are also part of the cast.

According to the figures cited in the report, Drishyam 3 crossed Rs 170 crores in India within its first three days.

Also Read : Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office Day 25: Film collects Rs. 41 lakh on Monday, sees 63.72% drop; total reaches Rs. 211.94 crore

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