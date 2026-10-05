Yami Gautam Dhar reveals how she prepared for Mohini in Nayyi Navelli: “You need to create a parallel personality”

Yami Gautam Dhar is set to take on a different kind of role with Nayyi Navelli, an upcoming fantasy comedy that combines elements of family drama, mystery, action and humour. The actor plays Mohini, a character that required her to work on skills beyond her usual preparation for a role.

Yami Gautam Dhar reveals how she prepared for Mohini in Nayyi Navelli: “You need to create a parallel personality”

Speaking at an event, Yami opened up about the process of developing Mohini and the challenges that came with the character. She explained that every role brings its own set of demands and requires an actor to approach the character from a fresh perspective.

“Har role apne saath ek naye challenges and demands lata hai. Whenever someone talks to me about preparation for a role, I go back to that memory, when you heard or read the role for the first time. Then you realise ki mazza toh bahut aa raha hai, but you also have to learn so many things: skills, action, body language. It’s like you need to create a parallel personality in front of you and then wear it as your own skin, be that person,” Yami said.

The actor also spoke about her approach to preparation and the importance of revisiting a script multiple times. According to Yami, every reading can reveal something new about a character or even the larger story.

“I am that kind of a student who always thinks ki tayyari mein kuch kami toh reh gayi. I truly believe that the more you read the script, the more you realise something new that can be added to your role or the storyline. It’s very important to understand the pulse of the movie,” she said.

Yami further explained that she wanted Mohini to have a distinct personality rather than feel like an extension of her previous characters. “Mohini will not laugh in the same manner as my characters from other movies. I also try to add an extra element to all my characters, kuch naya, so that audiences ko dekhne mein bhi maza aaye,” she added.

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, Nayyi Navelli is set against the backdrop of an Indian family and incorporates fantasy and mystery into its story. The film also features Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Colour Yellow, in association with Amazon MGM Studios. G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music.

Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 16, coinciding with Dussehra.

Also Read: Yami Gautam Dhar seeks blessings at Patna Sahib Gurudwara ahead of Nayyi Navelli release

More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

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