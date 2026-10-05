Riz Ahmed names Huma Qureshi among Indian actors he wants to work with: “She’s carved out a really wonderful journey”

Riz Ahmed has named Huma Qureshi among the Indian actors he would like to collaborate with, praising the journey she has carved out for herself in the entertainment industry. The international actor spoke about Huma during a recent conversation, where he shared his thoughts on the actor and their association.

Riz Ahmed names Huma Qureshi among Indian actors he wants to work with: “She’s carved out a really wonderful journey”

Speaking about Huma, Riz said, “I like Huma, she’s a friend. I think she’s carved out a really wonderful journey for herself.”

Riz and Huma were most recently seen together at the Emmys, where Huma was the only Indian actress in attendance. Their appearance at the international awards event came as Huma continued to expand her presence across global entertainment platforms.

The mention from Riz comes at a time when Huma has been making several international appearances. Over the course of the year, the actor has been present at major global events, including Cannes, the Emmys and Paris Fashion Week. Her international visibility has also coincided with the global reach of her film Baby Do Die Do.

The film has reportedly emerged as the No. 1 Hindi-language film on Netflix and has entered the Top 10 in 12 countries. The project has taken the story of an Indian desi hitwoman to audiences beyond the country, adding to Huma’s growing visibility on international platforms.

Huma has worked across Hindi cinema as well as international projects, gradually building a career that extends beyond the Indian film industry. Her appearances at prominent global events and her work reaching audiences in different markets have further added to that journey.

Riz’s comments also highlight the possibility of the two actors collaborating on a project in the future. While no new project featuring the two has been announced, his mention of Huma among the Indian actors he would like to work with has drawn attention to their professional association.

For Huma, the recognition comes amid a period of increased international visibility, with her work and public appearances continuing to connect her with audiences and personalities from the global entertainment industry.

Also Read : Women in Film India launches Exhibition programme with screenings of Riz Ahmed and Sheeba Chaddha’s Hamlet

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