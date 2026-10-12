Akshay Oberoi has returned to the sets of Aashram 4 after receiving a positive response for his performance in his recently released film Love Lottery. The actor has begun shooting for the upcoming season in Jaipur, where the team is currently filming several portions of the series.

Akshay Oberoi begins Jaipur shoot for Aashram 4 after Love Lottery response

The ongoing Jaipur schedule marks Akshay’s third round of shooting for Aashram 4. He has joined the other cast members as production continues on the fourth season of the series. While details about the upcoming season remain under wraps, the actor’s return to the set comes as his recent film continues to draw attention for his performance.

Confirming the development, a source from the production said, “The shoot in Jaipur is currently on and Akshay has joined the other members of the cast. This is his third round of shooting for Aashram 4. His character and the way he is approaching it bring a fresh energy to the season, and we are looking forward to seeing how it comes together.”

Akshay’s involvement in the new season continues as the team progresses with the shoot in Jaipur. His character is expected to be an important part of the upcoming instalment, although further details about the storyline and his role have not been disclosed.

With Love Lottery bringing attention to his recent work, Akshay is now balancing the response to his latest film with his ongoing commitment to Aashram 4. The fourth season remains among his upcoming projects, with filming currently underway. More details about the series, including its release date, are awaited.

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