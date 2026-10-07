Acer appointed Kumar as its brand ambassador during its 50th global anniversary and 27th year in India as the company expands its portfolio into a wider home technology ecosystem.

Akshay Kumar leads by example as acer brand ambassador, switches his home appliances to Acer

Akshay Kumar has taken on the role of brand ambassador for Acer as the technology company expands its portfolio beyond personal computing into a wider range of products. Taking his association with the brand a step further, the actor has now brought Acer products into his home, switching several of his household appliances to the company’s offerings.

Akshay Kumar leads by example as acer brand ambassador, switches his home appliances to Acer

Known for a schedule that involves work, travel, fitness and family commitments, Kumar has opted for a technology-driven home setup as part of his association with Acer. His home now features Acer products across categories, including laptops, televisions, washing machines and other household appliances.

The actor has also been involved in Acer’s advertising campaigns, bringing his trademark humour and comic timing to the brand’s communication. His advertisements have incorporated comedy and punchlines while highlighting the company’s technology offerings, adding a lighter approach to its campaigns.

Acer appointed Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador during the company’s 50th global anniversary and 27th year in India. Through the association, the company aims to build on its presence across a broader home ecosystem while combining its technology experience with Kumar’s versatile public persona.

The partnership comes as Acer looks to expand its product range and establish a presence across different aspects of everyday home technology. Kumar’s involvement extends beyond traditional advertising, with the actor now using Acer products across various categories at home.

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