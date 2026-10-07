Comedian and entertainer Harsh Gujral has wrapped up his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi and shared an emotional note reflecting on his experience on the show. He spoke about the bonds he formed with fellow contestants and expressed gratitude towards host Rohit Shetty for his guidance and support throughout the journey.

Harsh Gujral bids adieu to Khatron Ke Khiladi, says, “I’m leaving a city with a heavy heart”

After completing the finale, Harsh is heading back to Delhi, where he will resume his live shows. Over the past decade, the comedian has travelled across cities for work, performed more than 4,000 shows and appeared on several television programmes. However, he admitted that leaving the Khatron Ke Khiladi set has been an emotional experience for him.

Sharing a note on social media, Harsh wrote, “In the last 10 years, I’ve done more than 4000 shows, been a part of so many TV shows, stood on stage countless times and faced the camera more times than I can remember. But you… you were the best out of the lot. Aaj Khatron Ke Khiladi ka finale karke Delhi ke liye fly kar raha hoon, and for the first time, I’m leaving a city with a heavy heart. Main toh roz ek naye sheher mein hota hoon, but this show has given me something that I know I’ll carry with me forever. Friends. Brothers. Mentors. Memories. And so much more. Kabhi nahi socha tha ki ek show meri life ka itna special part ban jayega. And that one line from the channel —‘Ya toh apne jaisa dhoondh ke de, warna tu chal agle season mein.’ — will always make me proud whenever I look back at this journey.”

He added, “And to the one very special person in my life, Rohit Shetty Sir Thank you for everything. Aapke jaisa sirf 1% bhi ban gaya, toh samajhunga jeevan safal ho gaya. The way you lead, care for and stand by your Khiladis is something I’ll always admire. Thank you for believing in me, guiding me, pushing me and making this journey so special. With lots of love and respect, always. Harsh Gujral To all my Khiladis — this one will always be special.”

Harsh's note highlighted the personal connections he developed during his time on the show. Along with taking on challenging stunts, he formed friendships with the other contestants and shared a close bond with Rohit Shetty. His message suggested that the experience extended beyond his work as a television performer and left him with memories he intends to carry forward.

Harsh had also recently been in the news after Rohit Shetty reportedly offered him a role in one of his upcoming films. While further details about the project remain under wraps, Harsh is expected to make his appearance on the big screen in the coming period.

Also Read : Harsh Gujral hails Orry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: “Orry has truly been the find of the season”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.