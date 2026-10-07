Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to return with a new season of What Women Want, and the first trailer offers a glimpse of the conversations that viewers can expect from the show. The upcoming season features a mix of guests from the film and entertainment industries, including Mickey Contractor, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Neetu Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomes Mira Rajput to What Women Want: “Everyone is excited about this”

One of the conversations highlighted in the trailer is Kareena’s interaction with Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife. Mira makes her first formal on-camera appearance with Kareena on What Women Want, adding another dimension to the celebrity conversations featured in the new season.

The trailer shows Kareena telling Mira, “I think everyone is excited about this.” Kareena had earlier shared a picture with Mira from the sets of the show on Instagram, along with the caption, “The absolutely warm and lovely Mira on the show today.” Mira subsequently reshared Kareena’s post and thanked her for having her on the show. She also posted pictures from her appearance on her social media account.

The new season appears to cover conversations around celebrity life, relationships and personal experiences, while also touching upon subjects and concerns that women continue to discuss.

The trailer also features Kriti Sanon, who looks back at the controversy surrounding her GIVA Raksha Bandhan advertisement. The actor recalled being surprised by the level of attention her outfit received, with the discussion eventually making its way to prime-time television debates. The episode revisits how what began as an advertisement-related controversy turned into a larger public discussion around her appearance.

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently seen in the investigative drama Daayra. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers who find themselves on opposing sides while dealing with the complex subject of juvenile crime.

Also Read : Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan to return on Koffee With Karan for Season 9

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