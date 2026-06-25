Akshay Kumar has never shied away from admitting that he and his wife, author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, are complete opposites. While the couple’s contrasting personalities have often been a subject of discussion, Akshay recently revealed that Twinkle’s opinion remains the one that matters most to him when it comes to his work.

Akshay Kumar gets candid about wife Twinkle Khanna’s honest film reviews: “She loved the trailer”

During the promotions of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle, the actor candidly spoke about the person whose criticism he values the most. Asked about who gives him the most honest feedback on his performances, Akshay immediately named his wife, describing her reviews as brutally honest and uncompromising.

“She's brutal. Brutal means brutal is nothing. She can kill me anytime. You can't say anything,” Akshay said with a laugh in an interview with Bombay Times Lounge.

The actor went on to share a rare instance that brought him immense happiness. While he was busy dubbing for another project, he received an unexpected message from Twinkle praising the trailer of one of his upcoming films. The compliment stood out because, according to Akshay, such appreciation from her is extremely rare.

“I told Priyadarshan sir, ‘Today I'm very happy.’ He asked me why, and I said, 'My wife has sent me a message saying she loved the trailer,” Akshay shared.

Explaining why the message meant so much, the actor admitted that Twinkle seldom hands out compliments for his work. Instead, she is known for expressing exactly what she feels, regardless of how successful a film turns out to be.

“These messages don't come often,” Akshay admitted. “I've done many films, and when she watches them, she goes straight to saying, 'What is this?”

The revelation left the audience amused, with Akshay emphasizing that his wife never sugarcoats her opinions. Even if one of his films becomes a box-office success, Twinkle remains firm in her assessment if she does not personally enjoy it.

Over the years, the couple has often charmed fans with their candid interactions, witty exchanges and playful banter, offering a glimpse into a relationship built on honesty and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, Akshay is preparing for the release of Welcome To The Jungle, the latest installment in the popular Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy entertainer boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and several others.

Speaking about the film, Akshay recently revealed that around 32 actors were present on set every day, making the shooting experience feel less like work and more like a “picnic.” The highly anticipated comedy promises to bring together one of the biggest casts ever seen in a Bollywood entertainer.

Also Read : Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Prediction: Set for a good opening, to bring in Rs. 18-22 crores

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.