Actor Abhay Verma has purchased a Range Rover and shared the milestone on Instagram, dedicating the achievement to his parents. In his Instagram post, Verma wrote, “Mummy ki mehnat Papa ka aashirwaad! Aap sab ke pyaar se ek sapna aur sach hua.. Bade sapne dekho doston.. Aur dekhte raho pata nahi upar wala kab sach karde.”

Munjya star Abhay Verma buys Range Rover, credits parents for fulfilling a dream

The purchase comes as Verma prepares for a busy period professionally. He will next be seen as real-life Kargil hero RS Dhaliwal in Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama directed by Oni Sen. The series also stars Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.

Abhay Verma started his screen career as a junior artiste in the 2019 film Super 30 before appearing in web series such as Marzi and Little Things. He gained wider visibility with his role as Kalyan/Salman in the second season of The Family Man in 2021. Verma made his lead film debut with Safed, where he portrayed a transgender character named Chaand. His first major theatrical release as a lead actor was Munjya in 2024.

Verma is also part of Shah Rukh Khan’s action film King, and is set to headline JC, Laikey Laikaa, and Hansal Mehta’s Dilkashi.

Also Read: A.R. Rahman receives Golden Plate Award at American Academy of Achievement summit in Washington, DC

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