Actress Madhoo Shah has praised Tamannaah Bhatia's remarkable journey to becoming a pan-India star, highlighting that the actress had already established herself as a leading name in South Indian cinema long before gaining widespread recognition in the Hindi film industry.

Madhoo Shah applauds Tamannaah Bhatia’s Pan-India stardom: “She has been a superstar in the South”

Tamannaah, who has spent nearly two decades working across Telugu and Tamil cinema, has built an impressive career with several blockbuster films to her credit. From being part of the hugely successful Baahubali franchise to juggling multiple projects across different genres, she remains one of the most in-demand actors in the country today. While Hindi audiences are increasingly celebrating her talent, Madhoo believes Tamannaah's success in the South has been evident for many years.

Speaking in a recent interview, Madhoo said, "Now everybody is looking at her, Tamannaah Bhatia, as a Hindi actor and they are giving her so much love and so much respect. But you know, before she became famous actually in Hindi, she has been a superstar in the South for the last 10, 12, 15 years. Suddenly they say, who is Tamannaah? She also did South? That's how Hindi people are talking."

Reflecting on the changing landscape of Indian cinema, Madhoo explained that Tamannaah's earlier achievements were not overlooked but were simply a result of how the industry functioned at the time, with regional film industries operating largely independently.

She added, "She was a huge star in the South. But the Hindi audiences and the people did not know about it. Because the industries were very separate. Now it has come together. So it's not 'not getting credit'. It was how the world was. It was how the cinema was. So now we recognise every actor, every technician and there's a lot of love and respect."

Also Read : Amid Peddi controversy, Madhoo reflects how her film Phool Aur Kaante passed off harassment as romance: “We all looked at it as romance”

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