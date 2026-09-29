The global icon returns to the runway against the Eiffel Tower, fronting a bold new red lip collection.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week, stepping out at Place Joffre in a Royal Crimson Glam look that brought together bold beauty, rich colour and timeless glamour, set against the unmistakable backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Her appearance marks yet another chapter in her years-long journey with L'Oréal Paris on the global fashion stage, this time celebrating the brand's message of "Express Your Worth."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns up the drama in ‘Royal Crimson Glam’ at Paris Fashion Week with L’Oréal Paris

Aishwarya's beauty look made a powerful statement with a deep, bold lip. Her signature red made a comeback with the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in shade 423 Audacious Red, one of five new shades from the brand's Runway Matte Collection. With its intense colour payoff and comfortable matte finish, the statement red lent the look a striking sense of depth and confidence, instantly drawing attention on the runway.

Her complexion was perfected with the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Cushion Foundation in shade N140, delivering lightweight, flawless coverage with a semi-matte finish. The L'Oréal Paris Panorama Waterproof Mascara added bold, voluminous lashes, while the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Grip Matte Liquid Liner in shade 01 Matte Black brought added definition and intensity to her eyes. The look was locked in with the L'Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray, ensuring her makeup stayed flawless and intact through the runway appearance.

Completing the Royal Crimson Glam look was a Yara Shoemaker corseted black velvet fishtail gown, featuring a velvet-embellished cape, paired with a jewelled crown that added a distinctly regal sense of drama and grandeur to Aishwarya's presence on the Paris runway. The corseted silhouette and dramatic fishtail cut gave the ensemble a commanding, statuesque quality, further elevated by the cape's sweeping movement.

Paired with her bold red lip and glamorous beauty look, the statement ensemble came together as a powerful celebration of confidence, individuality and timeless glamour, bringing the spirit of "Express Your Worth" vividly to life and reaffirming Aishwarya's status as one of global fashion's most enduring faces.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan struts again at Paris Fashion Week: L’Oréal’s Le Défilé returns with star-studded line-up

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