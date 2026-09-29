The police department repurposed the actor’s first-look poster to highlight the importance of wearing a seat belt while driving.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War has found an unexpected connection with a road safety campaign. Mumbai Police has used Ranbir Kapoor’s first-look poster from the much-awaited film to spread awareness about the importance of wearing a seat belt while driving, giving the promotional material a creative twist.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Love & War poster gets a road safety twist from Mumbai Police; ‘LoveAndSafetyOnRoad’ message goes viral

The first-look posters of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were recently unveiled by the makers of Love & War, giving audiences their first look at the three central characters. While the posters have been generating attention online, Mumbai Police has now joined the conversation by using Ranbir’s poster for a road safety message.

The department shared the creatively adapted poster on its social media platforms and used the visual to underline the importance of buckling up before driving. The caption accompanying the post read, “Seatbelt over wheels is the only deal. #LoveAndWar neither excuses an unbuckled ride. #LoveAndSafetyOnRoad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)



By incorporating the visual associated with Love & War into its road safety messaging, Mumbai Police has brought the film into a public-awareness campaign while also tapping into a piece of current pop culture. The post connects the film’s title with a simple reminder for motorists to prioritise seat belts while travelling.

The film’s first-look campaign has already introduced audiences to the three leads in their respective looks. The three actors are coming together for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, which has been among the closely followed upcoming Hindi film projects since its announcement.

Love & War also marks a collaboration between Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor after Saawariya and Bajirao Mastani, while Alia Bhatt previously worked with the filmmaker on Gangubai Kathiawadi. Vicky Kaushal is also collaborating with Bhansali for the first time with the project.

As the makers continue to build anticipation around the film through its promotional material, the Mumbai Police post has given one of its first-look assets a different context. The road safety campaign has also brought the Love & War imagery into a conversation beyond the film itself.

A Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others celebrate the birthday of Ranbir Kapoor with grand dinner

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.