The Paradise Mumbai press meet: Nani calls Baazigar his “favourite commercial film”; reveals, “Shah Rukh Khan and I have the EXACT same measurements; wish we had the same PAYMENT as well!”

Nani, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal attended the press meet of The Paradise in Mumbai. Mostly, actors of Pan-India films come on stage and answer pre-decided questions asked by the host. But the actors of The Paradise, in a rare instance, decided to take questions from the media as well. As expected, Nani stole the show with his replies, especially his remarks on Shah Rukh Khan and his iconic 1993 film.

The Paradise Mumbai press meet: Nani calls Baazigar his “favourite commercial film”; reveals, “Shah Rukh Khan and I have the EXACT same measurements; wish we had the same PAYMENT as well!”

Nani said, “The Paradise is an extremely intense film. Nowadays, when we see a commercial film, emotions or intensity are presented in a light manner; thoda touch karke aa jaata hai! This is because songs or fights are forced into the narrative and in the process, they don’t explore the emotions. But in our childhood, our favourite commercial films like Baazigar and many others, the emotions were very intense in these films. But in commercial films of today’s times, we don’t feel the essence. Yes, the hero is beating up the villain. But you are not shouting ‘Maaro usse’! You don’t feel the anger or the depth of the situation.”

He continued, “But The Paradise attempts to catch that intensity. If somebody is in pain on screen, you’ll feel that pain too. If some character is in love, you’ll be able to relate. From the time the film begins, you’ll be transported into its world. You’ll forget your surroundings for 3 hours!”

During the Q-and-A session with the media, Raghav Juyal was asked, “What’s common between Nani and Shah Rukh Khan?” The actor’s next, King, stars SRK. Before Raghav could answer, Nani replied, “Our measurements!”

Nani smiled and explained, “I worked in Yash Raj Films’ first South film, Aaha Kalyanam (2014). When I went for the photoshoot, that’s the first thing they have told me, ‘Sir, you have exact measurements as Shah Rukh sir’! I was like, ‘Nice’. I have the exact measurements but not the exact payment (laughs). I wish it was the exact payment as well!”

Raghav then revealed, “Both treat everyone equally on the sets. They are very respectful with every single unit member. They are calm. I love those who have patience. Mere mein bilkul nahin hai. I am too impatient (smiles).”

The Paradise releases in cinemas on September 24.

Also Read: Karan Johar to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai, becomes first Indian to take on role

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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