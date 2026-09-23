Nani, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar attended the press meet of The Paradise in Mumbai. Mostly, actors of Pan-India films come on stage and answer pre-decided questions asked by the host. But the actors of The Paradise, in a rare instance, decided to take questions from the media as well. However, media personnel were annoyed as the event started very late. Nani and Raghav Juyal apologized for the delay and also raised laughs.

High DRAMA before The Paradise Mumbai press meet; Raghav Juyal’s driver ‘STEALS’ fellow resident’s car by mistake; confusion causes delay

Raghav Juyal is known for his bubbly and lively personality, but he appeared unusually subdued when he came on stage. Explaining his mood, he said, “I react according to the energy of the place. When you see that so many people have been waiting for us, the first thing we should do is say, ‘Sorry’. We are sorry that we are late, though it wasn’t our fault. The pilot is to blame. There were a lot of potholes on the way!”

On a serious note, he added, “There was a lot of turbulence. Hence, the delay. But I am glad to be here finally.”

Nani then opened up about attending the pre-release event of The Paradise in Hyderabad, “People celebrate cinema over there. I had tears in my eyes. They respect each and every technician. The audience out there is aware of even the sound engineer.”

At this point, he saw someone from the audience walking away. Raghav asked him, “Kahan ja rahe ho bhaiyya? This is what I was talking!”

He then walked towards the person, raising laughs. The man clarified that he wasn’t leaving and was, in fact, part of the management team handling the live webcast. Nani looked at his device and asked, “Oh, this event is being streamed live? Am I visible? Baap re baap!”

Later, Nani came on stage and he also said, “I apologize for the delay. Raghav ke flight mein main bhi tha! That was one reason for the delay. The other reason was that Raghav ke driver ne kisi aur ki car chori kar di!”

Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and the other attendees were taken aback. Raghav then revealed, “I told my driver to get my car and pick me up from the airport. By mistake, he took the car of another resident who stays in my building. It was the same model. The guard goofed up and handed him the keys to the other car. My driver didn’t realize it and quickly left. Meanwhile, the owner of that car was getting late for work and came downstairs. He was shocked to discover that uski gaadi gayab thi! He asked the guard where his car was, and the guard told him, ‘Aapki gaadi toh woh le gaye!’ That caused a lot of confusion and further added to the delay.”

The Paradise releases in cinemas on September 24.

Also Read: The Paradise Mumbai press meet: Nani calls Baazigar his “favourite commercial film”; reveals, “Shah Rukh Khan and I have the EXACT same measurements; wish we had the same PAYMENT as well!”

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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