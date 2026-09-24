Aditi Rao Hydari has been receiving attention for her performance in the recently released Lust Stories 3, in which she plays Saira, a woman navigating desire, intimacy and female pleasure while also dealing with the emotional dynamics within her family. One of the important relationships in her story is the bond she shares with her father-in-law, played by Gajraj Rao.

Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about her emotional scene with Gajraj Rao in Lust Stories 3; says, “I find that very wonderful generally in life”

Speaking about the relationship portrayed in the film, Hydari said the father-in-law character stood out to her because of the understanding and support he extends to Saira. She also credited director R. Balki’s interpretation and Rao’s presence for adding emotional depth to their scenes.

“What was written on paper was very beautiful. But obviously, when the director comes in and peppers it with their understanding of what it is, and you have an actor like Gajraj Rao in front of you - I think for me, it was very tender. I think what really struck me in the story was the progressive nature of that family, where the father-in-law is an ally to this girl. Because everybody says, ये तो हमारे घर की बच्ची है, ये तो हमारी बेटी है. But to actually feel like you have a confidant in a father-in-law in 1987, I think that's absolutely wonderful. Like I always say, this is yesterday actually it struck me that this is kind of almost like an ideal love story, where there are unfulfilled desires, but they're all unfulfilled with a lot of love,” she explained simply.

Hydari also spoke about the role of creativity in helping women find their voice. She said she appreciated the way Saira receives support from both her husband and father-in-law as she explores her artistic side through different forms of expression.

“For a girl to be able to find their courage through artistry, I find that very incredible as well. For both the husband and the father-in-law to be allies in this is so beautiful, whether it's through dance, music, writing, poetry, literature. Even for girls and for all of us, that is our voice. And that really gives us a wholesomeness that is ours. I find that very wonderful generally in life. So I really liked that that scene was really so tender. My father passed away much earlier than he should have. He was not well. And for me, any scene between a parent and a child then becomes very... very... it just means so much more. So it was very, very moving. It was very beautiful,” she added.

Through Saira, Hydari explores different facets of womanhood, including desire, intimacy and self-expression. The relationship between Saira and her father-in-law adds another emotional layer to the story, while Hydari’s personal experience with the loss of her father made the parent-child moments particularly meaningful for her.

The film also looks at how family relationships can offer support as individuals navigate their personal identities and aspirations. For Hydari, the emotional connection attached to these scenes made her experience of portraying them especially personal.

Also Read : Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s 4,000 sq ft Chennai home is filled with art and old-world charm; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.