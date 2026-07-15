Abhay Deol celebrates 15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: “We worked, we played, we cried and we laughed”

Fifteen years after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara first arrived in theatres, the beloved coming-of-age drama continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. Marking the milestone on July 15, actor Abhay Deol took a trip down memory lane by sharing behind-the-scenes photographs and memorable stills from the film, accompanied by a heartfelt note reflecting on the journey.

Abhay Deol celebrates 15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: “We worked, we played, we cried and we laughed”

Abhay, who played Kabir Dewan in the Zoya Akhtar directorial, expressed gratitude for the experience and the love the film has received over the years. He wrote, "We worked, we played, we cried and we laughed, we opened up, and we connected with an amazing audience."

Reflecting on the film's lasting impact, he added: "There's no measure of how many blessings I have received for this film."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

Concluding his message, the actor thanked everyone associated with the project and the audience who continue to celebrate it: "Thank you for the opportunity and for the love, 15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara!"

A film that continues to inspire audiences

Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was directed by Zoya Akhtar from a screenplay she co-wrote with Reema Kagti. Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in lead roles, alongside Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, the film explored friendship, self-discovery and embracing life through a road trip across Spain.

The film's memorable dialogues, written by Farhan Akhtar, along with Javed Akhtar's poetry and the music of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, have helped it remain relevant across generations. Over the years, ZNMD has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, with many of its moments and quotes continuing to resonate with audiences.

Excel Entertainment marks the milestone with exclusive merchandise

To commemorate the film's 15th anniversary, Excel Entertainment has partnered with The Noise Culture to launch a limited-edition Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara merchandise collection.

The collection includes apparel, passport covers, tote bags and luggage tags inspired by some of the film's most memorable scenes and dialogues. Pre-orders for the collection have already begun, offering fans an opportunity to own keepsakes celebrating the enduring legacy of the film.

Also read: Kalki Koechlin reflects on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara character Natasha; says, “She doesn’t mind being disliked”

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