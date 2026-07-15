Anurag Kashyap supports Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike; says, “Silence from powers is deafening to the point that it is proof of their guilt and murderous intent”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has extended support to educationist Sonam Wangchuk, joining several members of the film fraternity who have voiced solidarity as his hunger strike continues. Wednesday marks the 25th day of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar and the 18th day of Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike, with growing concern over his health.

Anurag Kashyap supports Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike; says, “Silence from powers is deafening to the point that it is proof of their guilt and murderous intent”

Kashyap took to his Instagram Stories to share his thoughts, writing, “There was a time when hunger strike had some meaning. People don’t go on hunger strike just like that. It’s really troubling when the system becomes so indifferent to people’s lives. Only a man as empathetic and a believer of truth and justice has the courage to do that. I don’t have the courage to do what Sonam Wangchuk is doing. But the silence from the powers to be is deafening to the point that it is a proof of their guilt and their murderous intent. I stand is with the brave heart that Sonam Wangchuk is.”

He also shared a separate post with a strongly worded caption aimed at the establishment, writing in Hindi, “Behre bhi itne behre nahin hotey, aur andhe bhi itne andhe nahin hotey. Jaanwar aur rakshason ke dil bhi itne patthar nahin hotey. Ye unse bhi badtar aadamkhor hain. Chup rehne mein sharam aaney lagi hai,” which translates to, “Even the deaf are not this deaf, and even the blind are not this blind. Even animals and demons do not have hearts this hardened. They are even worse than them, they prey on humans. Remaining silent has started to feel shameful.”

Kashyap’s message came a day after several other Bollywood personalities publicly voiced support for Wangchuk. On Tuesday, actors Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Swara Bhasker, and Omi Vaidya shared messages backing the activist.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane present Ravi Muppa’s Incognito; launch Oh Flip Shorts on July 15

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