As Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara celebrates 15 years since its release, actor Kalki Koechlin has reflected on her much-debated character Natasha, saying she is pleased to see audiences viewing the role with a fresh perspective over time. Speaking about the film's lasting impact, Kalki shared that while Natasha was widely disliked when the movie first released in 2011, many viewers now better understand the character's emotions and motivations.

Kalki Koechlin reflects on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara character Natasha; says, “She doesn’t mind being disliked”

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara followed the journey of three friends Kabir, Arjun and Imraan played by Abhay Deol, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar, during a bachelor trip across Spain. Kalki portrayed Natasha, Kabir's fiancée, whose arrival disrupted the carefree vacation and forced difficult conversations about their relationship.

Recalling the film's enduring popularity, Kalki said, “Time flies. I can't believe it either. But it's great. It's so lovely that the film is still being watched and that new generations are watching it too.” She also remembered meeting a fan who revealed that he and his friends make it a tradition to travel together every year because of the film. “They make it a point to always create a little space every year to travel together. I thought that was very sweet,” she recalled.

Kalki also revealed how audiences have gradually become more sympathetic towards Natasha. She shared that one viewer told her, “When I first watched the movie, I was only 20 and I hated Natasha. But now that I'm 30... I feel like I am Natasha.” Reflecting on the character, Kalki said, “Of course, she is a problematic character. She has possessive issues and wants to control things. But at the same time, she doesn't simply disappear. She makes herself heard and expresses what she feels. She doesn't mind being disliked in order to stand up for herself. There is a certain self-respect that she has, which is really nice.”

The actor also credited Zoya Akhtar and the film's styling team for shaping Natasha's personality through her appearance. “Zoya wanted her to be really over-styled,” Kalki said, adding that the towering heels and fitted outfits naturally transformed her posture and helped her step into the character.

Looking ahead, Kalki revealed that she will next be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video horror series Unearth. “It is horror and it is very dark. I play a mother in it... It is a very, very intense story,” she shared. Alongside her screen projects, the actor continues exploring themes of motherhood through her co-written play Belly of the Beast, reaffirming her interest in portraying layered and unconventional characters rather than limiting herself to any one genre.

Also Read : Kalki Koechlin sells Mumbai apartment for Rs 2.55 crores after nearly a decade: Report

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