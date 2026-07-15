The entrepreneur gives fans an intimate glimpse into her wedding celebrations with Rohan Thakkar, from emotional family moments to a star-studded cocktail reception.

Days after tying the knot with longtime beau and screenwriter-director Rohan Thakkar, Anshula Kapoor has been treating fans to unseen moments from her wedding celebrations. The entrepreneur and social media personality recently shared a series of heartfelt videos and photographs from the festivities, offering a closer look at the intimate family moments that made the occasion special.

Anshula Kapoor shares unseen wedding videos with Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor; calls family her forever home

Anshula and Rohan got married on July 6, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Their wedding celebrations began with traditional pre-wedding rituals, including a Mata Chowki, before culminating in a grand cocktail reception attended by family members and friends from the film industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)



Among the videos shared by Anshula, one particularly emotional montage focuses on the bond she shares with her family. The clip features candid moments with her father Boney Kapoor, brother Arjun Kapoor, and half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, highlighting the love and support they shared throughout the celebrations.

Sharing the video, Anshula wrote, “You don’t stop belonging to one family when you start another… Before there was him, there was them. Always.” The heartfelt post received an affectionate response from Khushi Kapoor, who reacted by dropping several heart emojis in the comments section.

In another post dedicated to her father, Anshula reflected on the quieter moments from the celebrations that stayed with her the most. She wrote, “In between all the big moments were little memories like these… and somehow, it’s the quiet moments that end up meaning the most. Love you, Dad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)



The newlywed also gave followers a glimpse of the lively cocktail reception, where guests were seen dancing late into the night. One of the videos appeared to capture actor Ranveer Singh joining the celebrations as everyone made the most of the evening. Sharing the highlights from the reception, Anshula captioned one post, “When the dance floor looks like this, you know it was a good one… What a night!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ AJ (@djajmumbai)



In another post, she praised singer Himesh Reshammiya for setting the mood at the celebration, writing, “Proof that the best parties are the ones you never want to end!! Because when @realhimesh gets the party started with his unmatched voice & infectious energy, you know it’s going to be an unforgettable evening! Thank you sir! We dressed up, celebrated a little too hard, danced a little too much and held on to the people we love a little longer! I’d say a pretty perfect first evening as husband and wife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)



From emotional family tributes to joyous celebration videos, Anshula Kapoor's wedding posts continue to offer fans a heartfelt glimpse into one of the most memorable chapters of her life.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh sets Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception ablaze with Dhurandhar moves; recreates Gunday hit with Arjun Kapoor

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