Salman Yusuff Khan has opened up about the incident that left him with a serious hand injury, revealing that the accident occurred during a family activity with his son and not while he was working. The actor and choreographer, who recently underwent surgery, had sparked concern among fans after sharing photographs from the hospital. He has now assured everyone that he is on the road to recovery and hopes to return to dancing soon.

ABCD actor Salman Yusuff Khan fell 13 feet while teaching his son to fly a kite: “ I broke two bones”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Salman recalled that the mishap happened while he was teaching his 10-year-old son how to fly a kite. Wanting to encourage his son to spend time away from gadgets, he decided to introduce him to the traditional outdoor activity. However, what started as a fun father-son moment soon turned into an unfortunate accident.

“It was a very clumsy thing. These days kids are so into gadgets, so I decided to teach my 10-year-old son how to fly a kite. We were on the terrace. I taught him, sent him back down, and then got excited and tried to fly the kite higher myself. I slipped, fell 13 feet, and broke my hand,” Salman shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salmanyusuffkhan (@salmanyusuffkhan)

The ABCD actor further revealed that the fall resulted in two broken bones. Despite the severity of the injury, Salman remained optimistic, saying that physical setbacks have always been a part of his journey as a professional dancer. He added that he is currently recovering and expects the cast to be removed in about two weeks, after which he will undergo physiotherapy for another month.

“I broke two bones. Injuries have been a part of my life as a dancer. The bones will heal, that's for sure. I'm under recovery. The cast should be off in another 15 days, followed by a month of physio. I'll be back in action, up and dancing and moving around in about a month,” he said.

Salman also expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans, friends, and well-wishers for the overwhelming support he has received since news of the accident surfaced. He said the love and prayers have been deeply touching and reminded him of the strong connection he continues to share with his audience.

“I'm so overwhelmed by all the blessings, prayers, and love I've received from everybody. It really humbles me and fills me with gratitude to know how genuinely people care. It's been more than a decade since I started, and people still resonate with my work and show this kind of love. I truly believe I'm blessed,” he said.

Also Read : Salman Yusuff Khan shares a “disturbing” event; claims Bengaluru immigration officer harassed him for not knowing Kannada, watch

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