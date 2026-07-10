Veteran composer duo Anand-Milind revisited the remarkable journey of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak during an upcoming episode of Indian Idol. Moved by contestants Anshika Chonker and Tanishk Shukla's performance on one of the film's memorable songs, the composers reflected on how the soundtrack overcame early criticism to become one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated musical albums.

Indian Idol 16: Anand-Milind reveal distributors had called Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak music “too weak, mellow” before its blockbuster success

The nostalgic performance took Anand back to the days when the 1988 romantic drama first hit theatres. Sharing a fond memory, he recalled regularly visiting Mumbai's iconic Gaiety-Galaxy cinema to observe audience reactions. "Main bhi flashback mein chala gaya. Pehli baar aisa laga ki yeh gaana khatam hi kyun hua? Aur chalna chahiye tha. Itna achha laga mujhe. Jab Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak release hui thi, main Bandra ke Gaiety-Galaxy theatre jaakar dekhta tha ki logon ka reaction kaisa hai aur unhe film pasand aa rahi hai ya nahi."

He revealed that the film continued to draw packed houses for several weeks and that many college students would visit theatres specifically to watch the songs. "Dusre, teesre, chauthe, paanchve aur baarahve hafte tak bhi shows housefull ja rahe the. Maine dekha ki kuch young students sirf gaane dekhne aate the aur phir theatre se bahar nikal jaate the. Maine poocha, 'Yeh log kaun hain?' Toh pata chala ki yeh National College aur doosre colleges ke students the. Unhe pata hota tha kaunsa gaana kab aayega. Woh sirf songs dekhne aate the aur phir chale jaate the."

Distributors had little faith in the soundtrack

Anand also revealed that the film faced significant hurdles before its release. According to him, distributors were unconvinced by the soundtrack and refused to buy the film after watching a trial screening. "Main ek baat batana chahta hoon. Film complete hone ke baad distributors ke liye trial show rakha gaya tha taaki woh film kharid sakein. Lekin kisi ne film kharidna hi nahi chaha. Har distributor ka kehna tha ki film ka music bahut weak hai, bahut thanda hai aur yeh nahi chalega."

He added that the industry then believed only loud and energetic music could succeed commercially. "Uss waqt sabko lagta tha ki sirf loud aur energetic music hi chalega. Aakhirkaar, Nasir Hussain sahab ko film Mumbai mein khud release karni padi."

Inspired by the golden era of Hindi film music

During the episode, rapper Badshah asked the duo about their musical inspirations and what helped them create timeless melodies.

Responding to the question, Anand credited his father, veteran composer Chitragupt, as his earliest influence before acknowledging the legendary composers of the 1960s. "Meri pehli inspiration mere pitaji, Chitragupt ji, the, kyunki hum unka music sunte hue bade hue. Uske baad 1960s ka daur hamare liye sabse badi inspiration tha. Woh Hindi film music ka golden era tha. Aap kisi bhi sangeetkar ka naam lijiye, S. D. Burman, Madan Mohan aur uss daur ke sabhi composers ne kamaal ka kaam kiya."

He also explained why composing for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak felt effortless. "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak mein humein isliye bhi achha mauka mila kyunki sab kuch naya tha, naya hero, nayi heroine aur naye director. Music banane mein humein bilkul dikkat nahi hui. Mansoor Khan khud drummer the aur piano bhi bajate the. Jab director ko music ki samajh hoti hai, toh usse bahut farq padta hai."

The episode offers viewers a look back at the making of one of Bollywood's most enduring soundtracks, highlighting how an album once dismissed by distributors eventually became a defining chapter in Hindi film music.

Also Read: Aamir Khan admits he is ‘totally zero’ at social media marketing; recalls how Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak songs on Doordarshan promoted the film

More Pages: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.