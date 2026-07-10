The family week episode promises an emotional reunion as the actor makes his first appearance on the Netflix reality show following Akanksha's startling revelations.

The upcoming family week on Netflix reality series Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa is set to bring one of the season's most anticipated moments. Actor Gaurav Khanna has entered the reality show to meet his wife, Akanksha Chamola, days after her claims about their alleged separation and divorce became one of the biggest talking points of the season.

Gaurav Khanna enters Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa to meet Akanksha Chamola after her divorce claims; promo leaves fans intrigued

Akanksha Chamola has been making headlines ever since she made a series of personal revelations inside the Lock Upp house. Among them, her statement suggesting that her marriage with Gaurav Khanna had hit a rough patch and that the two had allegedly been living separately came as a major shock to viewers, especially given the public image the couple had maintained over the years.

Now, the show's latest promo has added another twist to the ongoing narrative. As the family week begins, host Farah Khan announces the arrival of the first visitor entering the house to meet a contestant. The promo then reveals Gaurav Khanna making a dramatic entry before walking towards Akanksha's lock-up as fellow contestants cheer. The emotional moment concludes with Gaurav telling Akanksha, "Band baja diya tune," leaving both her and viewers eager to see how the conversation unfolds.

The promo has sparked curiosity among fans, many of whom have been waiting to hear Gaurav's side of the story following Akanksha's statements on the show. Viewers are now keen to know whether the actor will address the divorce claims and clarify the current status of their relationship during the family week episode.

Akanksha's revelations had generated widespread discussion on social media because they appeared to contradict the image the couple had projected publicly. During Gaurav Khanna's stint on Bigg Boss 19, the actor had often spoken fondly about his wife, expressing his affection and appreciation for her. Their social media profiles also featured several affectionate photographs and videos together, with posts dating as recently as March 2026.

Following Akanksha's claim that they had allegedly been living separately for over a year, social media users questioned the contrast between her statement and the couple's online presence. While some expressed surprise over the development, others speculated about the timing of the revelation, with a section of users alleging that the disclosure may have been made to generate attention during the reality show. However, neither Gaurav nor Akanksha has publicly elaborated on the matter outside the show.

With Gaurav Khanna now entering Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, audiences are expected to finally witness a face-to-face conversation between the couple, making the upcoming family week episode one of the most anticipated segments of the season.

Also Read: Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa: Riyaz Aly puts Sunita Ahuja at risk to win Rs. 50,000 for the house in major game-changing twist

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