The Dil Chahta Hai Reunion happened yesterday August 28 at a suburban hotel in Mumbai. It was organized by Amazon Music and We Are Yuva. The event saw the presence of almost the entire team of the film – Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Dimpla Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa – get nostalgic on 25 years of the iconic film.

Dil Chahta Hai’s initial script was written ENTIRELY in English, reveals Aamir Khan; says, “I was sure when I hear the Hindi version, I am going to CRINGE”

Aamir revealed that the initial script of Dil Chahta Hai was written entirely in English. “When I heard the script for the first time, I just loved it,” he said. “Farhan had narrated it to me but he had written the entire script in English. So, all the lines that the characters were speaking were in English. Because of the milieu and the backdrop of these characters, it was quite natural that they were speaking in English. So, at the end of the narration, I told Farhan, ‘It’s a great script. But are you planning to make this in English?’. He said, ‘No, I want to make it in Hindi’. I told him, ‘I don’t know how would you translate this flavour, which you are getting in English’.”

Aamir continued, “English is a very economical language. I said, ‘If it’s going into Hindi, you might not be able to retain the flavour that you currently have in English. If you want to make it in Hindi, you write it in Hindi and get it to me. I want to hear how it sounds in Hindi’. He said, ‘Cool, give me a couple of months’.”

The actor said that he was sure the script is not going to work in Hindi. “I was so sure that it’s very difficult to translate that English into Hindi,” said Aamir. “I was pretty sure that when I hear the Hindi version, I am going to cringe. But when I heard the Hindi version, I was blown. That’s when I realized even more sharply that the emotion that you are feeling, you can convey that cool-ness in any language. You can convey any flavour in any language. We assume that English badi cool language hai; no. Hindi is as cooler language. You should know how to use it.”

Also Read: Fahan Akhtar reveals he borrowed from people he knew while writing Dil Chahta Hai characters: “I told them, ‘What nonsense. This is not you, I imagined it all by myself’”

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