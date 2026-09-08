The special musical tribute was launched in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

A.R. Rahman unveiled ‘Asha Forever’, a special musical tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, on her birth anniversary. The tribute song was launched in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle also attending the occasion.

A.R. Rahman unveils ‘Asha Forever’ tribute song for Asha Bhosle on her birth anniversary

Speaking at the release, Rahman expressed his gratitude to the Maharashtra Chief Minister for supporting the tribute and marking the special occasion. He said, “I am deeply grateful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, for graciously inviting us and giving us his valuable time on this special occasion as we honour the legendary Asha Ji with this song. Asha Bhosle was Maharashtra’s and our national pride, she was our greatest strength in taking our music global. Her voice and music transcended every boundary, and it is very special to celebrate her legacy.”

‘Asha Forever’ has a significant connection to Asha Bhosle, as the song was recorded by Rahman with the legendary singer during her lifetime. The project also brings together students and musicians from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London, adding an international musical dimension to the tribute.

Penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song was filmed across London and Mumbai. The visual presentation brings together elements associated with the tribute that was originally envisioned during Asha Bhosle’s lifetime.

Following the singer’s passing, AI technology was used, with consent, to realise certain visual elements of the original concept that could no longer be brought together in person. The project thus seeks to carry forward the celebration while acknowledging the circumstances surrounding its completion.

Asha Bhosle, whose career spanned several decades, remains one of the most influential voices in Indian music. Her extensive body of work across languages, genres and generations has continued to influence musicians and listeners worldwide.

‘Asha Forever’ has been released in India by Rooh Records and is now available on major music streaming platforms worldwide. The song is distributed by Warner Music India.

Also Read: A.R. Rahman to co-author new memoir Rahman: A Renaissance with writer Rupa Chakravarty

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.