A.R. Rahman thanks Janhvi Kapoor for joining Asha Bhosle tribute: New generation comes together for legendary singer

A.R. Rahman is bringing together members of a new generation of artists and entertainers to celebrate the musical legacy of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle. Among those associated with the special tribute is actor Janhvi Kapoor, whose participation has added a contemporary presence to the upcoming musical celebration.

A.R. Rahman thanks Janhvi Kapoor for joining Asha Bhosle tribute: New generation comes together for legendary singer

The Oscar-winning composer recently announced a special tribute song for Asha Bhosle, which he had recorded with the legendary singer before her passing. The song is scheduled to be released on her birth anniversary and will serve as a tribute to her decades-long contribution to Indian music.

The special project is expected to bring together several prominent names from the entertainment industry. The celebration will reportedly recreate elements of a star-studded event that A.R. Rahman had envisioned during Asha Bhosle’s lifetime. The initiative aims to connect the younger generation of performers and audiences with the singer’s extensive musical legacy.

Rahman recently took to X to express his gratitude to those who helped bring the tribute together. He specifically acknowledged Janhvi Kapoor for being part of the project and praised her contribution to the special celebration. “A new generation coming together to celebrate a voice that has belonged to every generation. Thank you, @JanhviKapoor, for adding your warmth to this special tribute to Asha Bhosle ji,” he said.

A new generation coming together to celebrate a voice that has belonged to every generation. Thank you, @JanhviKapoor, for adding your warmth to this special tribute to Asha Bhosle ji. Thank you @BoneyKapoor for making this happen. #AshaForever #ComingSoon — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 7, 2026



Rahman also expressed his gratitude to filmmaker Boney Kapoor for helping facilitate the collaboration. Janhvi Kapoor’s involvement brings together her association with contemporary Hindi cinema and the legacy of one of Indian music’s most celebrated voices.

The tribute comes as the industry continues to remember Asha Bhosle’s influence across generations. Known for her versatility and extensive body of work, the singer’s contribution spans multiple decades and musical genres.

With A.R. Rahman leading the musical tribute and several personalities from the entertainment industry coming together, the project is expected to offer audiences a special celebration of Asha Bhosle’s enduring legacy. Janhvi’s participation further underlines the focus on bringing a younger generation into the tribute.

Also Read: AR Rahman’s ‘Asha Forever’ song to use AI to recreate his original vision for Asha Bhosle

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